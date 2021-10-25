Overview of Dr. Rajaprabhakaran Rajarethinam, MD

Dr. Rajaprabhakaran Rajarethinam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Madurai Kamaraj University.



Dr. Rajarethinam works at Early Treatment Center in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.