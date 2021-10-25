See All Psychiatrists in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Rajaprabhakaran Rajarethinam, MD

Psychiatry
2.8 (9)
Map Pin Small Ann Arbor, MI
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rajaprabhakaran Rajarethinam, MD

Dr. Rajaprabhakaran Rajarethinam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Madurai Kamaraj University.

Dr. Rajarethinam works at Early Treatment Center in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rajarethinam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Early Treatment Center
    3001 Plymouth Rd Ste 107, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 834-8954

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 25, 2021
    He has been my Doctor for 10 years, great psychiatrist. Knows my family well!
    Steve W — Oct 25, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Rajaprabhakaran Rajarethinam, MD
    About Dr. Rajaprabhakaran Rajarethinam, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Tamil
    • 1427095918
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Madurai Kamaraj University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajaprabhakaran Rajarethinam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajarethinam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rajarethinam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rajarethinam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rajarethinam works at Early Treatment Center in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Rajarethinam’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajarethinam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajarethinam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajarethinam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajarethinam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

