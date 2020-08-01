Dr. Rajarshi Mazumder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazumder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajarshi Mazumder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajarshi Mazumder, MD
Dr. Rajarshi Mazumder, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Mazumder works at
Dr. Mazumder's Office Locations
Ucla Medical Center710 Westwood Plz Rm 1-240, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 853-8335
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 596-7119
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 946-0258
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mazumder?
He is the best doctor I have ever met. He is extremely helpful and very easy to talk to. I feel Dr. Raj really is interested in his patients and wants to help them. More doctors should be more like him.
About Dr. Rajarshi Mazumder, MD
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1174936546
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazumder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mazumder using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mazumder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazumder works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazumder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazumder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazumder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazumder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.