Dr. Kannali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajasekhar Kannali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajasekhar Kannali, MD
Dr. Rajasekhar Kannali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIT DI NAPOLI II / LA CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
Dr. Kannali's Office Locations
Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Randolph1900 Randolph Rd Ste 800, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2470
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My teenage son (age 16) has exhibited increased signs of anxiety and anger. We made an appointment with Dr. Kannali and he was great. I was impressed. He had a professional demeanor and really tried to listen and understand both my son and his parents perspective. He was not looking at his watch, but had a genuine interest in assisting my son. He explained terminology and potential treatments on a white board in common language that anyone could understand.
About Dr. Rajasekhar Kannali, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- Male
- 1174879415
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIT DI NAPOLI II / LA CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
