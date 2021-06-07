Dr. Rajashekar Lakkadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakkadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajashekar Lakkadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajashekar Lakkadi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Lakkadi works at
Locations
Christus Trinity Clinic Surgery - Longview703 E Marshall Ave Ste 4003, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-2032Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lakkadi's treatment has allowed me to function. He delivers steroid injections into my spine to reduce the excruciating neuropathy in my feet and leg. I am offered a sedative, which I've accepted once, but truthfully, getting the IV for the sedative and getting the injection are about the same trouble and pain, so I skip it. He has always been courteous and respectful.
About Dr. Rajashekar Lakkadi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakkadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakkadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakkadi works at
Dr. Lakkadi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakkadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakkadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakkadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakkadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakkadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.