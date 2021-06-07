Overview

Dr. Rajashekar Lakkadi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Lakkadi works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Longview in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.