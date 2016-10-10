Overview of Dr. Rajashree Patil, MD

Dr. Rajashree Patil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Patil works at Advantage Care Physicians in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.