Overview of Dr. Rajashri Patil, MD

Dr. Rajashri Patil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Patil works at Dallas Medical in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.