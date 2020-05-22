Dr. Rajasree Ajay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajasree Ajay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajasree Ajay, MD
Dr. Rajasree Ajay, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Kottayam Medical College and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.
Dr. Ajay's Office Locations
Ajay & Borai Cancer Center54 W Jimmie Leeds Rd Ste 11, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 748-1001Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very Good. Asks all the right questions and gets to the solution. Patient and knowledgeable. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Rajasree Ajay, MD
- Hematology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Stony Brook
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Kottayam Medical College
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ajay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ajay has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ajay speaks Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.