Dr. Rajat Chander, MD

Gastroenterology
4.8 (25)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajat Chander, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.

Dr. Chander works at Cary Office, NRGI in Cary, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cary Office, NRGI
    1505 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 309, Cary, NC 27511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 846-9011
    North Raleigh Gastroenterology
    6080 Six Forks Rd Ste C, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 846-9011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital
  • Wakemed Cary Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Heartburn
Diarrhea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Heartburn

Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gluten Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megaloblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tapeworm Infection Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Zenker's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 11, 2019
    I have been going to Dr. Chandler for a couple decades. He is an excellent Gastroenterologist. He is extremely thorough and both he and everyone in his office are very personable and caring (especially Amanda).
    Irv Vaughan — Dec 11, 2019
    About Dr. Rajat Chander, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962551036
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ohio State University Hospitals
    Internship
    • Ohio State University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajat Chander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chander has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chander has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

