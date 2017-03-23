Dr. Rajat Dhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajat Dhar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Atlantic Coast Rheumatology442 D Commons Way, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (848) 288-9723
- Community Medical Center
I would highly recomend Dr Dhar extremely thorough and spends alot of time explaining your condition any questions you may have he will also take time answering all your concerns I cannot say enough about the courtesy of his staff everyone is very helpful .
- Seton Hall U
- St Michael's Mc-Seton Hall U
- St Georges U
Dr. Dhar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dhar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhar works at
Dr. Dhar has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dhar speaks Bengali.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhar.
