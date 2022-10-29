Overview of Dr. Rajat Garg, MD

Dr. Rajat Garg, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Garg works at Virginia Heart in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Carotid Artery Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.