Overview of Dr. Rajat Ghaiy, MD

Dr. Rajat Ghaiy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Ghaiy works at Eye Consultants Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA, Lawrenceville, GA and Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.