Dr. Rajat Gulati, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajat Gulati, MD
Dr. Rajat Gulati, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Dr. Gulati's Office Locations
Rajat Gulati201 4th St Ste 5A, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 333-6227
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Welcoming. Listens attentively to patients and answers questions in an understandable manner. Speaks with condolences.
About Dr. Rajat Gulati, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Gulati has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gulati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gulati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gulati has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Acute Kidney Failure and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gulati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
