Dr. Rajat Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajat Kumar, MD
Dr. Rajat Kumar, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Thoracic Oncology)125 Queens Rd Ste 640, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2471
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajat Kumar, MD
- Thoracic Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1982962734
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kumar works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
