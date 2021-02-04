Dr. Rajat Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajat Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajat Parikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / SAINT GEORGE'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Parikh works at
Locations
Grandview Medical Center3690 Grandview Pkwy Ste 610, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 271-8000
Bga Pharmacy1 Independence Plz Ste 900, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 271-8000
Birmingham Gastroenterology Associates PC832 Princeton Ave SW Ste 1, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 271-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is one of the best doctors around in my opinion. I am very thankful for Dr. Parikh and his staff. He listens and does not rush you in and out.
About Dr. Rajat Parikh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / SAINT GEORGE'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.