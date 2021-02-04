Overview

Dr. Rajat Parikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / SAINT GEORGE'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Parikh works at Birmingham Gastroenterology in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.