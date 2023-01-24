Dr. Rajat Sood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajat Sood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajat Sood, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ College & Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Henderson Hospital.
Dr. Sood works at
Locations
Gastroenterology and Hepatology Institute of Nevada2839 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 130, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 558-4027
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Henderson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
know his profession very knowledgeble
About Dr. Rajat Sood, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Russian
- 1962504126
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Sinai Hospital
- Univ College & Medical Sciences
- University College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Sood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sood accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sood has seen patients for Esophageal Ulcer, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sood speaks Hindi and Russian.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Sood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.