Overview

Dr. Rajbarinder Hundal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Hundal works at Apollo Physicians Medical Center, Sacramento, CA in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.