Dr. Rajbarinder Hundal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajbarinder Hundal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dr. Hundal works at
Locations
Apollo Physicians Medical Center, Sacramento, CA8191 Timberlake Way Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 236-5800
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8120 Timberlake Way Ste 210B, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (415) 740-7865
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
I really liked Dr Hundal,he really had some energy about him,and very easy to talk to.
About Dr. Rajbarinder Hundal, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1720266059
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Med Ctr - Pacific
- University Of Nevada, School Of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
