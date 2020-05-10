Overview of Dr. Rajdeep Gadh, MD

Dr. Rajdeep Gadh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from St. George's University/ school of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Gadh works at Florida Kidney Physicians in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.