Dr. Rajdeep Kakar, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.4 (59)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rajdeep Kakar, MD

Dr. Rajdeep Kakar, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Dallas and Methodist McKinney Hospital.

Dr. Kakar works at Dallas Center Sleep Disorders in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kakar's Office Locations

    Dallas Center Sleep Disorders
    6313 Preston Rd Ste 400, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 473-7474
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Dallas Center Sleep Disorders
    11617 N Central Expy Ste 250, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 726-2208
    8000 Eldorado Pkwy Ste B, McKinney, TX 75070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 473-7300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Medical City Dallas
  • Methodist McKinney Hospital

Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Obesity
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Obesity

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Feb 23, 2022
    I was very impressed with Dr. Kakar. He was friendly, professional and very knowledgeable. He explained my condition and treatment thoroughly. I definitely chose the right sleep doctor to continue my sleep apnea journey. His staff was also great, being courteous, helpful and fun!
    Patricia Sanders — Feb 23, 2022
    About Dr. Rajdeep Kakar, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073530986
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Health Sci. Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajdeep Kakar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kakar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kakar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

