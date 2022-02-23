Overview of Dr. Rajdeep Kakar, MD

Dr. Rajdeep Kakar, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Dallas and Methodist McKinney Hospital.



Dr. Kakar works at Dallas Center Sleep Disorders in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.