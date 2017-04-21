Dr. Rajeev Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Agarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajeev Agarwal, MD
Dr. Rajeev Agarwal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Dr. Agarwal works at
Dr. Agarwal's Office Locations
Scottsdale Pediatrics & Pediatric Nephrology Pllc7010 E Chauncey Ln Ste 225, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 585-5200
Agave Pediatrics South7333 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 585-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Agarwal by my lactation consultant when my daughter wasn't gaining weight well. After weeks of nursing, pumping, and bottlefeeding I was beginning to lose hope in being able to breastfeed my daughter, as everything we had tried up until this point only helped marginally. Dr. Agarwal saved our breastfeeding! After preforming the lip and tongue tie procedures my daughter could almost immediately nurse more effectively! It made a complete turn around on how feedings went!
About Dr. Rajeev Agarwal, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1497753750
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
