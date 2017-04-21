Overview of Dr. Rajeev Agarwal, MD

Dr. Rajeev Agarwal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).



Dr. Agarwal works at Agave Pediatrics in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.