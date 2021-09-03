Dr. Rajeev Balmiki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balmiki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Balmiki, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajeev Balmiki, MD
Dr. Rajeev Balmiki, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Balmiki's Office Locations
Perlmutter Cancer Center At Nyu Lutheran Associates - 4th Avenue Oncology9920 4th Ave Ste 310, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 921-1672
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was fortunate to have met and be treated by Dr Balmiki when I required treatment for diagnosis of Advanced Invasive Endometrial Cancer. This Physician was consistently Professional, Genuinely Caring and Always listened to my concerns. As a Retired Registered Nurse of 40 years, I promise anyone reading this commentary that Dr. Balmiki is a Wise Choice.
About Dr. Rajeev Balmiki, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1215945845
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
