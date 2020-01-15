Dr. Rajeev Buddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Buddi, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajeev Buddi, MD
Dr. Rajeev Buddi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Buddi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Buddi's Office Locations
-
1
Northeast Wisconsin Retina Associates Sc200 Theda Clark Medical Plz Ste M133, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 751-8666
- 2 200 Thedaclark Plaza Ste, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 751-8666
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buddi?
Dr. Buddi is an excellent eye doctor. He had to correct eye surgery for me that another doctor had messed up. I consider myself very fortunate to have him do the eye surgery for me. Staff is very friendly and nice also
About Dr. Rajeev Buddi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, German
- 1700819281
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center|Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buddi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buddi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buddi works at
Dr. Buddi has seen patients for Retinal Telangiectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buddi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Buddi speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Buddi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buddi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.