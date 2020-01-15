Overview of Dr. Rajeev Buddi, MD

Dr. Rajeev Buddi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Buddi works at Northeast Wisconsin Retina in Neenah, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Telangiectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.