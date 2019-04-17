Dr. Rajeev Dayal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dayal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Dayal, MD
Dr. Rajeev Dayal, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Vascular Surgery75-68 187th Street Floor 1st Floor, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Feeling much better after my procedure would recommend him to my family
- General Surgery
Dr. Dayal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dayal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dayal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dayal has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dayal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dayal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dayal.
