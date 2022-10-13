Overview of Dr. Rajeev Gupta, MD

Dr. Rajeev Gupta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Gupta works at Primary Care & Geriatrics in Morristown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.