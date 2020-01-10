Dr. Rajeev Krishan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Krishan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajeev Krishan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Memorial Medical College, Lucknow University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Krishan works at
Locations
-
1
Rajeev Krishan M D A Professional Corp.9900 Stockdale Hwy Ste 208, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 735-3915
-
2
Mercy Hospital2215 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 632-5000
-
3
Adventist Health Bakersfield2615 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 395-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krishan was professional and thorough, he took the time to make sure I understood what was happening and what I could expect to happen. He had a likeable personality and I would reccomend him to anyone.
About Dr. Rajeev Krishan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1033124854
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Med Mntl Health Center
- Memorial Medical College, Lucknow University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishan has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Duodenal Polypectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krishan speaks Hindi.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishan.
