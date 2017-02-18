Overview of Dr. Rajeev Kulkarni, MD

Dr. Rajeev Kulkarni, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center and Wilson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kulkarni works at Dayton Physicians Network in Troy, OH with other offices in Greenville, OH, Kettering, OH and Sidney, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lymphocytosis and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.