Dr. Rajeev Kumar, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajeev Kumar, MD
Dr. Rajeev Kumar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from University of Saskatchewan and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
Rocky Mtn Movement Disorders Center701 E Hampden Ave Ste 510, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0321
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Kumar and his staff every couple months for over 2 years. I had spinal taps and often was there several hours over two days. The doctor was extremely organized and intelligent. The overall experience ranks #1. Dr Kumar knows his stuff. The staff was friendly and also very good. Liza was his nurse I worked with most
About Dr. Rajeev Kumar, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Toronto Hospital
- University of Saskatchewan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Insomnia and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.