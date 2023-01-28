See All Neurologists in Englewood, CO
Dr. Rajeev Kumar, MD

Neurology
Overview of Dr. Rajeev Kumar, MD

Dr. Rajeev Kumar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from University of Saskatchewan and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Kumar works at Rocky Mtn Movement Disorders Center in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Insomnia and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kumar's Office Locations

    Rocky Mtn Movement Disorders Center
    701 E Hampden Ave Ste 510, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0321

  • Swedish Medical Center

Parkinson's Disease
Insomnia
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 28, 2023
    I saw Dr Kumar and his staff every couple months for over 2 years. I had spinal taps and often was there several hours over two days. The doctor was extremely organized and intelligent. The overall experience ranks #1. Dr Kumar knows his stuff. The staff was friendly and also very good. Liza was his nurse I worked with most
    About Dr. Rajeev Kumar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Toronto Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Saskatchewan
