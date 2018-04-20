Dr. Rajeev Manu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Manu, MD
Dr. Rajeev Manu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Govt Med Coll, Mysore U and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
American Digestive Liver and Nutritional Disease Center9870 Brimhall Rd Unit 100, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 321-8703
Bakersfield Memorial Hospital420 34th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 587-7611MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
When I asked my physician friends for the best GI specialist in town, they almost unanimously told me Dr. Manu. Since then he has treated myself and several family members with kindness and an expertise that comes with years of study and practice. His breadth of knowledge in all aspects of healthcare astound me. I highly recommend his services.
About Dr. Rajeev Manu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1003899907
- Govt Med Coll, Mysore U
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Manu has seen patients for Gastroparesis, Duodenal Ulcer and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
