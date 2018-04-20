Overview

Dr. Rajeev Manu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Govt Med Coll, Mysore U and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Manu works at American Digestive Liver and Nutritional Disease Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis, Duodenal Ulcer and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.