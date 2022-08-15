See All Gastroenterologists in Beavercreek, OH
Dr. Rajeev Mehta, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajeev Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They graduated from King George's Medical University and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.

Dr. Mehta works at Dayton Gastroenterology in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH and Miamisburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dayton Gastroenterology
    75 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 320-5050
    Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Englewood
    9000 N Main St Ste 405, Englewood, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 320-5050
    Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Miamisburg
    415 Byers Rd Ste 100, Miamisburg, OH 45342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 320-5050
    Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Beavercreek
    4200 Indian Ripple Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 320-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Kettering Health Miamisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
Diarrhea
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • PHCS
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 15, 2022
    Dr. Mehta is my husbands doctor as well as mine and I can't say enough about how wonderful he is as a doctor and a person. Could not be happier and we trust him completely which for me says a lot since I've had a hard time putting my trust and faith in doctors in general.
    Leonore Sewell — Aug 15, 2022
    About Dr. Rajeev Mehta, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1205907136
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University of Chicago
    • Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
    • King George's Medical University
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
