Overview

Dr. Rajeev Misra, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg|Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med &amp; Surg and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Misra works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.