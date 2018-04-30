Dr. Motiwala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajeev Motiwala, MD
Dr. Rajeev Motiwala, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-7744
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr Motiwala is very experienced in his field and is very professional and explains everything clearly . And cares about his patients
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1255325957
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Motiwala accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Motiwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Motiwala works at
Dr. Motiwala has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Motiwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Motiwala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motiwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Motiwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Motiwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.