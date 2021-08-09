Dr. Rajeev Narang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Narang, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajeev Narang, MD is a Pulmonologist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their fellowship with Critical Care Fellowship|Presby Hosp-U Pittsburgh|Pulmonary/Sleep Fellowship
Dr. Narang works at
Locations
South Texas Pulmonary & Critical1501 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 268-6401
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The clinic is extremely busy. There is a long wait to see the doctor. I was upset initially but the staff was very polite and helpful. The doctor was very smart and knows his stuff. He listened to me and diagnosed me. The clinic is very clean and the staff very professional. I would recommend Dr Narang highly to anyone.
About Dr. Rajeev Narang, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1700894359
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Fellowship|Presby Hosp-U Pittsburgh|Pulmonary/Sleep Fellowship
- Englewood Hospital And Med Center|Prince George Hospital Center
- Sajdarjang Hosp|Sajdarjang Hospital
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narang has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Narang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narang.
