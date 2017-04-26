Dr. Rajeev Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajeev Patel, MD
Dr. Rajeev Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Rochester601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
University Of Rochester Medical Center4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 275-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel does not waste time! He tells you what he is going to do and explains it. I had several procedures and he always how things were going. He also emphasized that I should do some PT. I recommend Dr. Patel and his assistant Rochelle.
About Dr. Rajeev Patel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1841213998
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- St Marys Medical Center
- NE Ohio U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.