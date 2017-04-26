Overview of Dr. Rajeev Patel, MD

Dr. Rajeev Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at URMC Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.