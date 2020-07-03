Overview

Dr. Rajeev Prabakaran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Prabakaran works at Nchmd Inc in Naples, FL with other offices in Bonita Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.