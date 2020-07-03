Dr. Rajeev Prabakaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prabakaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Prabakaran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajeev Prabakaran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Prabakaran works at
Locations
-
1
Nchmd Inc1285 Creekside Blvd E Unit 102, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 624-2730Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Collier Heart Group Pllc311 Tamiami Trl N Ste 304, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 624-2730
-
3
NCH Physician Group3302 Bonita Beach Rd, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 624-2730
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prabakaran?
Dr. Prabakaran is an outstanding physician specialist. He took all the time to explain options and provide advice. I give him the strongest recommendation
About Dr. Rajeev Prabakaran, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1366618209
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prabakaran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prabakaran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prabakaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prabakaran works at
Dr. Prabakaran has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prabakaran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Prabakaran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prabakaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prabakaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prabakaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.