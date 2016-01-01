See All Pediatric Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Rajeev Prasad, MD

Pediatric Surgery
4.7 (13)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rajeev Prasad, MD

Dr. Rajeev Prasad, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Prasad works at St Christophers Chldrn Hsptlsts in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Fountain Hill, PA and Sewell, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prasad's Office Locations

    St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
    160 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 427-5000
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    St. Luke's Pediatric General Surgery
    701 Ostrum St Ste 102, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 526-7575
    St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates Endocrinology - Sewell
    100 Kings Way E Ste C, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 582-0644

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Ventral Hernia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adrenalectomy
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Biliary Atresia
Burn Injuries
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Fistula
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision of Breast Tumor
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Atresia
Laparotomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Orchiectomy
Osteosarcoma
Pelvic Abscess
Port Placements or Replacements
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Pyloric Stenosis
Pyloromyotomy
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Second-Degree Burns
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Traumatic Brain Injury
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Rajeev Prasad, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003853698
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

