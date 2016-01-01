Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajeev Prasad, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajeev Prasad, MD
Dr. Rajeev Prasad, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Prasad's Office Locations
St. Christopher's Hospital for Children160 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Directions (215) 427-5000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
St. Luke's Pediatric General Surgery701 Ostrum St Ste 102, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Directions (484) 526-7575
St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates Endocrinology - Sewell100 Kings Way E Ste C, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 582-0644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajeev Prasad, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1003853698
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.