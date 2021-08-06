See All Gastroenterologists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Rajeev Ramgopal, MD

Gastroenterology
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rajeev Ramgopal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Ramgopal works at Gateway Gastroenterology in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gateway Gastroenterology
    121 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 406, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 529-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Abdominal Pain
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Abdominal Pain

Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 06, 2021
    Simply stated, Dr. Ramgopal is a great doctor. He is very friendly, very knowledgeable, took time to answer all of my questions, and didn't rush the visit. He was concerned about my situation and we came up with a game plan for treatment. I'm in my 30s and based on my issues I needed a colonoscopy. How do you pick a new doctor for that? I searched and searched online for local doctors who had great reviews. After much research I called Gateway Gastroenterology and was able to see Dr. Ramgopal within weeks of calling in, and was able to get the colonoscopy within 2 weeks after my visit to his office. I'm grateful that my test results came back fine and I'll get another colonoscopy in 5 years. We're continuing to work on my treatment and I feel that I'm in good hands. I highly recommend this doctor.
    JL — Aug 06, 2021
    About Dr. Rajeev Ramgopal, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194080945
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    • University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajeev Ramgopal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramgopal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramgopal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramgopal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramgopal works at Gateway Gastroenterology in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Ramgopal’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramgopal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramgopal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramgopal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramgopal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

