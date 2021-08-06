Dr. Rajeev Ramgopal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramgopal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Ramgopal, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajeev Ramgopal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Ramgopal works at
Locations
-
1
Gateway Gastroenterology121 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 406, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 529-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramgopal?
Simply stated, Dr. Ramgopal is a great doctor. He is very friendly, very knowledgeable, took time to answer all of my questions, and didn't rush the visit. He was concerned about my situation and we came up with a game plan for treatment. I'm in my 30s and based on my issues I needed a colonoscopy. How do you pick a new doctor for that? I searched and searched online for local doctors who had great reviews. After much research I called Gateway Gastroenterology and was able to see Dr. Ramgopal within weeks of calling in, and was able to get the colonoscopy within 2 weeks after my visit to his office. I'm grateful that my test results came back fine and I'll get another colonoscopy in 5 years. We're continuing to work on my treatment and I feel that I'm in good hands. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Rajeev Ramgopal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1194080945
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramgopal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramgopal accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramgopal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramgopal works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramgopal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramgopal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramgopal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramgopal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.