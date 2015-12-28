Overview of Dr. Rajeev Rao, MD

Dr. Rajeev Rao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Rao works at Kidney Transplant Associates in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.