Dr. Rajeev Rao, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajeev Rao, MD
Dr. Rajeev Rao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
Kidney Transplant Associates8631 W 3rd St Ste 615E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 652-8132
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 652-8132Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Providence Saint Johns Health Center2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-4813Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- NGS CoreSource
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
The Dr took alot of time since my history is extensive and he is very good at what he does. He has taken extra precations with me due to all my medical problems since I may have to have a carotid artery tumor removed he has shown that he wants me stable in all other areas before he would even perform a surgery on me. He was very patient and explained everything I needed to know and very very caring and personable. I was VERY impressed and I have been to MANY Drs. even at Mayo clinic..
About Dr. Rajeev Rao, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1891715041
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.