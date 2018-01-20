See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Rajeev Saggar, MD

Critical Care Medicine
2.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rajeev Saggar, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of CA Irvine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Saggar works at Banner-university Super Specialists LLC in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner-university Super Specialists LLC
    755 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 255-7600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Banner University Medical Center Phoenix Advanced Lung Disease Institute
    1300 N 12th St Ste 600, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 255-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wheezing
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Interstitial Lung Disease
Wheezing
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Interstitial Lung Disease

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
End-Stage Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemothorax Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Healthcare Connect
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 20, 2018
    I have received exceptional patient care from Dr. Saggar.
    mesa — Jan 20, 2018
    About Dr. Rajeev Saggar, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225230543
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Ca, Los Angeles-Lung Transplant & Pulmonary Hypertension Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of CA Irvine
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajeev Saggar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saggar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saggar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saggar works at Banner-university Super Specialists LLC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Saggar’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Saggar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saggar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saggar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saggar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

