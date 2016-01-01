Dr. Rajeev Sehgal, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sehgal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Sehgal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.
Michigan Center for Orthopedic Surgery Plc.5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 300, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 620-2326
Mclaren Oakland Outpatient Clinic50 N Perry St, Pontiac, MI 48342 Directions (248) 338-5328MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Soo Internal Medicine500 Osborn Blvd, Sault Sainte Marie, MI 49783 Directions (906) 253-0113
Straith Pain Center23901 Lahser Rd, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (248) 386-7267MondayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1184723413
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Sehgal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sehgal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sehgal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sehgal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sehgal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sehgal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sehgal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.