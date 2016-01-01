Overview of Dr. Rajeev Sehgal, DPM

Dr. Rajeev Sehgal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Sehgal works at Michigan Center for Orthopedic Surgery Plc. in Clarkston, MI with other offices in Pontiac, MI, Sault Sainte Marie, MI and Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.