Dr. Rajeev Seth, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajeev Seth, MD
Dr. Rajeev Seth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Seth's Office Locations
Retina-vitreous Surgeons of Central Ny PC200 Greenfield Pkwy, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 422-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Retinal problems are frightening but you don't have to suffer mentally and physically with them. With physicians like Doctor Seth around you will find professional help. He not only is obviously very knowledgeable but he is a very nice person, as well. The staff was also very professional. Don't hesitate to see this man if you are in need !
About Dr. Rajeev Seth, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Seth has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
