Overview of Dr. Rajeev Shukla, MD

Dr. Rajeev Shukla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TORONTO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, Mark Twain Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Shukla works at Dr Rajeev Shukla MD Inc in Lodi, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.