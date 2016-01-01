Dr. Rajeev Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajeev Singh, MD
Dr. Rajeev Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
-
1
PHI of Buckhead95 Collier Rd NW Ste 615, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajeev Singh, MD
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1194169417
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Singh works at
