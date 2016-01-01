Overview of Dr. Rajeev Srivastava, MD

Dr. Rajeev Srivastava, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Srivastava works at RAJEEV DAYAL SRIVASTAVA MD in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.