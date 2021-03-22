Dr. Rajeev Vasudeva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasudeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Vasudeva, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajeev Vasudeva, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.
Dr. Vasudeva works at
Locations
South Carolina Endoscopy Center131 Summerplace Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 796-0642
Kaoru Joan Pridgen M.d. P.A.11 Gateway Corners Park, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 462-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best Gastroenterologist in Columbia, also does my colonoscopy procedures. Very thorough and kind. All the other nurses abs dics say they would use him, he's the best they say. Excellent abs professional. Katherine J Fancett
About Dr. Rajeev Vasudeva, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1447280128
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasudeva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasudeva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasudeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasudeva has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasudeva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasudeva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasudeva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasudeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasudeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.