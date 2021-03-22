Overview

Dr. Rajeev Vasudeva, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.



Dr. Vasudeva works at South Carolina Endoscopy Center in West Columbia, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.