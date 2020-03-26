Dr. Rajeev Yelamanchili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yelamanchili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Yelamanchili, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajeev Yelamanchili, MD
Dr. Rajeev Yelamanchili, MD is a Pulmonologist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
Dr. Yelamanchili's Office Locations
High Desert Cardio-pulmonary Medical Group Inc.16017 Tuscola Rd Ste A, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-2221
Hospital Affiliations
- Victor Valley Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I worked for Dr.R. for several years,he was the best Dr I ever worked for,he was knowledgeable and treaded patients with kindness ,sympathy,and understanding.I will always be grateful for Dr.R.Yelamenchili.Barbara Rylander
About Dr. Rajeev Yelamanchili, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1679685796
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
