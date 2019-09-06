Overview of Dr. Rajen Butani, MD

Dr. Rajen Butani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Butani works at New Jersey Urology, LLC in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.