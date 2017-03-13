Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajen Desai, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajen Desai, MD
Dr. Rajen Desai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Sudheer Kaza M.d. P.A.3560 Delaware St Ste 905, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 833-9662
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
I believe Dr Desai is the best psychiatrist in the are. I have brought all of my foster children to him, and he takes time to talk with them as find out how they really feel. Most psychiatrists write prescriptions as fast as they can, and get you out. Dr Desai is 'someone special'
About Dr. Rajen Desai, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1992701940
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.