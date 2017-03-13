Overview of Dr. Rajen Desai, MD

Dr. Rajen Desai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Desai works at DESAI RAJEN MD PA in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.