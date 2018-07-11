Overview

Dr. Hanumandla Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford and Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at Dr. Hanumandla Reddy in Hanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Cardiomegaly and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.