Dr. Hanumandla Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hanumandla Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Hanumandla Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford and Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
-
1
H Raj Reddy MD1114 W 6th St Ste 106, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 582-0397
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Nice doctor but does not except visa's, and for me to pay with my medical insurance I need to be able to use my flexible spending card provided by my ins. So I'll will no longer see him as my doctor.
About Dr. Hanumandla Reddy, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1164490967
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Cardiomegaly and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.