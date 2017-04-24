Overview

Dr. Rajendra Bhati, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital and Jackson General Hospital.



Dr. Bhati works at Department of General Surgery in Marietta, OH with other offices in Belpre, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Port Placements or Replacements and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.