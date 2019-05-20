Dr. Rajendra Dwivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajendra Dwivedi, MD
Dr. Rajendra Dwivedi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sierra View Medical Center.
Raj H. Dwivedi623 W Putnam Ave, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 781-2403
Sierra View Medical Center465 W Putnam Ave, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 784-1110
- Sierra View Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Awesome he fixed my man and was precise efficient I give him five stars
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Dr. Dwivedi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwivedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dwivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dwivedi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dwivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dwivedi speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwivedi.
