Dr. Rajendra Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajendra Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ewing, NJ. They graduated from Rajasthan U and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Shahid B Meer MD1440 Pennington Rd Ste 1, Ewing, NJ 08618 Directions (609) 890-1050Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hopewell Valley Medical Group, PA1401 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste 215, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 588-9195
Hopewell Valley Medical Group, PA1871 Pennington Rd, Ewing, NJ 08618 Directions (609) 882-5317
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajendra Gupta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1124035886
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Medical Center
- Rajasthan U
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
